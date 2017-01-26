Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Unfit to play Thursday
Hickey (lower body) will not dress for Thursday's home game against the Canadiens, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The ailment is not believed to be serious, but the All-Star break is looming, and Hickey will now get four days of rest before the next contest. Look for Scott Mayfield to tag into the lineup for this next one, working alongside Johnny Boychuk on the second pair.
