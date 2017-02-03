Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Will start Friday
Hickey (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Friday's tilt in Detroit.
The blueliner missed New York's last game before the All-Star break, as well as their first game back, but will make his return against the Wings. His 12 points in 46 games aren't too impressive, and owners should pass on Hickey unless he shows signs of an offensive breakout.
