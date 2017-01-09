Islanders' Travis Hamonic: Misses practice with lower-body ailment

Hamonic was absent from Monday's practice as he was dealing with a lower-body injury, Steven Marcus of Newsday reports.

While Hamonic did finish Saturday's game, he played just 18:54 of ice time, nearly two minutes less than his season average. The defender is a confounding minus-14 this year, and while he has not contributed at a level fantasy owners may have expected out of him, he remains one of the Isles' top blueliners. If the 26-year-old is unable to suit up against the Panthers on Wednesday, Adam Pelech will likely be pressed into service.