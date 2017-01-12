Islanders' Travis Hamonic: Placed on IR

The Islanders placed Hamonic (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Hamonic wasn't expected to return until Monday at the earliest so this move will allow the team to call up another defender to replace him on the roster. He suffered the injury Saturday versus Arizona in a knee on knee collision. Hamonic has had a subpar season to date, especially in the defensive zone as he is a minus 14 in 35 games. He will return to the first defensive pairing when healthy however.