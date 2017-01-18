Islanders' Travis Hamonic: Still considered week-to-week

Hamonic (knee) was described as being week-to-week, effectively ruling him out for at least the Isles' next four outings, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Hamonic, who remains on injured reserve, has already missed New York's last four contests. The team is 2-2-0 without the blueliner in the lineup and are having to rely heavily on youngster Adam Pelech to pick up the slack. It is unlikely the organization is in any hurry to rush Hamonic back onto the ice after firing coach Jack Capuano and seemingly cutting their losses on the 2016-17 campaign.