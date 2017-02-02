Islanders' Travis Hamonic: Still weeks away from a return

Hamonic (knee) still isn't ready to skate, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Hamonic is considered to be the Isles best defensive defenseman but was having a subpar season before the injury. The Islanders haven't stated the exact nature of what is wrong with his knee but he isn't expected to skate for at least two more weeks which means a return to the lineup before late February would seem unlikely.

