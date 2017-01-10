Islanders' Travis Hamonic: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Hamonic (lower body) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Panthers.

Hamonic is officially day-to-day with his ailment, which opens to door for Adam Pelech to draw into the lineup. Considering that the former has already amassed 43 hits and 75 blocked shots this campaign, the Isles may be lacking a physical edge in the next contest, but Hamonic also owns the worst rating (minus-14) on the team, so he was probably due for a day off anyway.