Islanders' Travis Hamonic: Will sit out with injury Wednesday
Hamonic (lower body) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Panthers.
This was expected to be the case, as the two-way defenseman had been held out of practice leading up to the contest. Adam Pelech will be the replacement for Hamonic, whose next chance to draw into a game will be Friday, when the Islanders face the Panthers on the road.
