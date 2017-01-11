Islanders' Travis Hamonic: Will sit out with injury Wednesday

Hamonic (lower body) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Panthers.

This was expected to be the case, as the two-way defenseman had been held out of practice leading up to the contest. Adam Pelech will be the replacement for Hamonic, whose next chance to draw into a game will be Friday, when the Islanders face the Panthers on the road.

