Jake Paterson: Free to walk as UFA
Paterson did not receive a qualifying offer from the Red Wings, which means he's an unrestricted free agent, MLive.com reports.
Paterson, who spent the bulk of the last three seasons with ECHL Toledo, may have received a qualifying offer if the Red Wings had lost exposed goalie Petr Mrazek to the Vegas expansion club, but that didn't come to fruition. According to this latest report, he was the only restricted free agent that wasn't tendered by the Wings.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...