Paterson did not receive a qualifying offer from the Red Wings, which means he's an unrestricted free agent, MLive.com reports.

Paterson, who spent the bulk of the last three seasons with ECHL Toledo, may have received a qualifying offer if the Red Wings had lost exposed goalie Petr Mrazek to the Vegas expansion club, but that didn't come to fruition. According to this latest report, he was the only restricted free agent that wasn't tendered by the Wings.