Dupuy did not receive a qualifying offer from the Sabres.

Signed as an undrafted free agent from the OHL, Dupuy never appeared in a game for the Sabres. Although he was named one of the alternate captains for AHL Rochester, his performance wasn't good enough to warrant a qualifying offer, making him a free agent July 1. He finishes his stint with AHL Rochester with 38 points in 120 games.

