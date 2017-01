Lowry's pointless streak extended to 10 games with Thursday's win over Chicago.

Lowry's drought is certainly not from a lack of opportunities as he is averaging 15:46 during this stretch, including some limited power-play minutes. Also of concern for owners is the center's limited ancillary stats -- 21 hits and 10 blocked shots. It would take a pretty significant change in performance for the 23-year-old to become fantasy relevant.