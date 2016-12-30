Copp was recalled from the minors Friday.

Copp has been coach Paul Maurice's go to player whenever the Jets have dealt with injuries this year, which has been often considering the 22-year-old has played in 28 games this year. The Austrian once again finds himself back in Winnipeg as a result of Marko Dano's (lower body) designation for injured reserve. Copp is bogged down in a 21-game goalless streak while firing 21 shots on goal over that span, but may have a chance to bring that drought to an end against the Islanders on Saturday.