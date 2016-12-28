Copp was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

Copp filled in admirably early in the season with several banged-up teammates, but a six-game pointless streak combined with a healthy roster has caused the center's return to the minors. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of talent this year, including a two-point outing against Dallas, but he needs more time to develop, so he should benefit from suiting up for the Moose.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola