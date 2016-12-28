Copp was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

Copp filled in admirably early in the season with several banged-up teammates, but a six-game pointless streak combined with a healthy roster has caused the center's return to the minors. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of talent this year, including a two-point outing against Dallas, but he needs more time to develop, so he should benefit from suiting up for the Moose.