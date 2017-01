Copp scored a first-period goal, recorded three shots on net and threw two body checks during Monday's loss to Anaheim.

The 22-year-old forward spent the majority of Monday's game lined up with Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers, which is a cushy fantasy situation. While Copp is currently nothing more than a speculative grab in cavernous seasonal leagues or low-priced flier in daily contests, his role is promising.