Copp locked in a two-year deal with the Jets on Thursday worth an average annual value of $1 million, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Copp put up career highs in goals (9), assists (8) and shots on goal (77) during his sophomore campaign. The center has steadily improved, yet could struggle to crack the game-day lineup given the Jets' depth down the middle. The 23-year-old's ability to play on the penalty kill -- he averaged 1:27 of ice time shorthanded last season -- could improve his chance of suiting up consistently, but fantasy owners may want to wait to utilize him until he becomes a more permanent fixture.