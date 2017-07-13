Jets' Andrew Copp: Secures two-year pact
Copp locked in a two-year deal with the Jets on Thursday worth an average annual value of $1 million, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Copp put up career highs in goals (9), assists (8) and shots on goal (77) during his sophomore campaign. The center has steadily improved, yet could struggle to crack the game-day lineup given the Jets' depth down the middle. The 23-year-old's ability to play on the penalty kill -- he averaged 1:27 of ice time shorthanded last season -- could improve his chance of suiting up consistently, but fantasy owners may want to wait to utilize him until he becomes a more permanent fixture.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...