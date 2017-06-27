Jets' Andrew Copp: Tendered qualifying offer Monday
Copp was extended a qualifying offer by the Jets on Monday.
While Copp's productivity won't jump off the page -- nine goals and eight helpers -- his depth scoring is enough for the Jets to offer him a one-year deal at $874,125. The winger will have until July 15 to put pen to paper before salary arbitration would take place. Additionally, the two sides can continue negotiating a long-term deal, although it seems doubtful that Winnipeg would be willing to go much beyond $1 million in annual value for a bottom-six role player.
