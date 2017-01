Copp potted his seventh goal of the season with a plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss against the Sharks.

Copp has lit the lamp in back-to-back games, and three of the past four outings. He has come alive lately, but still can only be trusted in deeper fantasy pools. Copp had a 15-game scoreless drought from Dec. 8 to Jan. 16 before his four-game spurt.