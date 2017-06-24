Chiarot agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Jets on Saturday worth an average annual value of $1.4 million.

Chiarot isn't going to set any scoring records -- he tallied just 12 points in 2016-17 -- but he eats up valuable minutes on Winnipeg's blue line (15:19 per game), without giving up a lot of goals to opposing forwards (plus-2 rating). The 26-year-old will likely continue to serve as a third-pairing defenseman and could see more regular starts after appearing in just 59 outings this past season.