Chiarot was absent from Thursday's practice due to illness.

Chiarot has missed just one game this season, with his durability his most significant contribution. The blueliner is still looking for his first goal of the year, instead adding six helpers and a minus-5 rating this year. If the 25-year-old is unable to give it a go, look for Mark Stuart to replace him in the game-day roster, although you may not want to utilize either defenseman for your daily lineups.