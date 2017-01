Chiarot (illness) didn't make the road trip, and will miss Friday and Saturday, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The 25-year-old has only missed one game this year so far, but hasn't been great when he's on the ice, with only six points in 43 games. By not traveling, it means Chiarot will miss Friday and Saturday, but it's possible he joins the team in San Jose for Monday's game.