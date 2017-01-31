Chiarot (illness) skated Monday but will not travel with the team on its upcoming road trip, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

That effectively rules Chiarot out for the next three games (road tilts against the Blues, Stars and Avalanche), making his next chance to return Feb. 7 back at home against the Wild. The 25-year-old has just six points in 43 contests this year, however, so the notion of the rearguard missing a few more games shouldn't garner much fantasy attention.