Jets' Blake Wheeler: Finds back of net in loss

Wheeler deflected a shot from Nikolaj Ehlers that went past Mike Smith of Arizona on Friday, but the Jets ended up losing, 4-3, despite that marker with 1:30 left in the contest.

It was the 13th goal of the season for Wheeler, who's going to be relied upon even more than usual with rookie sensation Patrik Laine on injured reserve due to a concussion. Wheeler hasn't produced a power-play goal in the past 10 games, though he's recorded three goals and seven assists over that span. Some may be uncomfortable calling him elite, but we do think this star is high in the sky.