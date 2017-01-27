Jets' Blake Wheeler: Garners assist Thursday

Wheeler snagged a secondary assist on Mark Scheifele's empty-net tally in Tuesday's victory over Chicago.

Wheeler now has five points in as many outings, while averaging 20:32 of ice time and firing off 23 shots during that stretch. The winger should continue to get plenty of scoring opportunities when you consider that he is second on the team among forwards for ice time per game, including suiting up on the power play and penalty kill. After the All-Star break, the 30-year-old will look to continue his hot streak Tuesday versus St. Louis.