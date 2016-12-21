Jets' Blake Wheeler: Scores lone goal in loss

Wheeler netted a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 defeat against Vancouver.

Wheeler has now recorded a point in three consecutive outings, increasing his goal count to 10 on the year. The Jets square off versus the Canucks again Thursday and will be looking for redemption. Considering the winger is averaging 20:20 of ice time per night, including 3:08 with the man advantage, he should have plenty of chances to extend his point streak.