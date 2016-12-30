Jets' Blake Wheeler: Stretches point streak to six games

Wheeler collected a pair of power-play assists, but also a minus-3 rating in Thursday's loss to Columbus.

He's got a six-game point streak going, although he's now minus-2 over that span. It's unsurprising that Wheeler's behind his career-best 78-point pace from last season, but the 30-year-old winger remains a highly productive fantasy asset nonetheless.

