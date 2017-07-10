Jets' Brandon Tanev: Inks one-year deal with Jets
Tanev signed a one-year, one-way deal with the Jets on Monday, Mike Sawatzky of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Tanev received a qualifying offer from the Jets last month and was unlikely to go anywhere else. The 25-year-old is expected to take on an expanded role in 2017 and, in turn, should be in store for the best statistical season of his brief professional career.
