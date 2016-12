Tanev (undisclosed) was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

Per NHL rules, Tanev must have been cleared from the undisclosed injury that kept him out the last two games. The winger has just one helper in his last 23 contests along with a minus-6 rating, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him shipped off to the minors. With a healthy NHL roster, the 24-year-old will likely remain with the Moose for the bulk of the 2016-17 campaign.