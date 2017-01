Tanev was called up from the minors Monday.

Prior to getting injured and subsequently sent down, Tanev played in the Jets first 35 contests of the season. Likely the team was looking to ease him back into action following the undisclosed ailment. While with the Moose, the winger snagged three points in six contests. With Patrik Laine (concussion) out indefinitely, Tanev will likely be competing with Chris Thorburn and Andrew Copp for time on Winnipeg's fourth line.