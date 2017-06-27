Jets' Brandon Tanev: Receives qualifying offer

Tanev was issued a qualifying offer by the Jets on Monday.

Although Tanev played in just 51 games with Winnipeg this past season, he figures to take on a bigger role in 2017-18, which is no doubt why the team decided to tender him an offer. The 25-year-old registered just four points in those NHL appearances while averaging 10:41 of ice time per game. Fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect a huge uptick in scoring, but don't be surprised if his ice time starts to creep up over the course of the 2017-18 campaign.

