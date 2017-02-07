Tanev was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

With Drew Stafford (lower leg) coming off IR and the Jets opting to carry three netminders, there simply wasn't enough room for Tanev on the 23-man roster. Combined with his lack of production -- one helpers in his last 27 contests -- the organization had little choice but to send down the wingers. At just 25 years old, Tanev could certainly benefit from some time maturing in the AHL, but will want to get back on track quickly given the depth of talent in the Jets minor league system.