Tanev (undisclosed) is "nicked up," according to coach Paul Maurice, which will cause him to miss Thursday's meeting with Vancouver, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Given the description of Tanev's ailment, it seems to be something relatively minor that may not keep the winger out behind the Jets' four-game holiday break. The bigger impact on the 24-year-old's fantasy value comes in the form of Joel Armia (undisclosed) and Shawn Matthias (lower body) being activated off injured reserve. With a lone helper in his last 23 appearances, Tanev likely would have been scratched from the lineup even if he was healthy.