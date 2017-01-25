Strait was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

Strait was sent down to the minors following the conclusion of training camp back in October. Despite the call-up, there is no guarantee that the 29-year-old will get to make his 2016-17 debut given the fact that the Jets are currently carrying eight active defenders on the 23-man roster. The blueliner's production in the minors -- no goals and five helpers -- should be a red flag to fantasy owners considering picking him up.