Jets' Brian Strait: Called up from minors
Strait was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.
Strait was sent down to the minors following the conclusion of training camp back in October. Despite the call-up, there is no guarantee that the 29-year-old will get to make his 2016-17 debut given the fact that the Jets are currently carrying eight active defenders on the 23-man roster. The blueliner's production in the minors -- no goals and five helpers -- should be a red flag to fantasy owners considering picking him up.