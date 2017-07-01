Jets' Brian Strait: Will be closer to home with Devils
Strait signed a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Saturday.
Strait only played five NHL games last season, but he does have a considerable experience -- playing over 45 big league games in a season on three separate campaigns. Although he's never eclipsed the 10-point mark, Strait still stands a chance to possibly snag at least seventh-man role in a young, New Jersey defensive core.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...