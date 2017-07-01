Strait signed a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Saturday.

Strait only played five NHL games last season, but he does have a considerable experience -- playing over 45 big league games in a season on three separate campaigns. Although he's never eclipsed the 10-point mark, Strait still stands a chance to possibly snag at least seventh-man role in a young, New Jersey defensive core.

