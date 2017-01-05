Jets' Bryan Little: Collects pair of helpers against Florida

Little recorded two even-strength assists during Wednesday's win over the Panthers.

After missing 23 games after the first game of the season, Little has settled into form with six goals, 13 points and 43 shots through his past 17 outings. He's morphed into an excellent secondary center behind Mark Scheifele, and the role is actually likely better suited for Little's skillset. The 29-year-old pivot is worth a roster spot -- or at least consideration -- in the majority of seasonal leagues, and he's currently presenting nice value in daily contests.