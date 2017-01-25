Jets' Bryan Little: Comes up big in Wednesday's loss

Little potted two more goals in Tuesday's 4-3 loss against the Sharks.

The Jets blew a late lead, but the loss was no fault of Little. He has been on fire lately, posting five goals and seven points during his current four-game point streak. Little has a season-high 12 points in 12 games in the month of January, re-emerging as a must-start fantasy in most seasonal pools. He is also a nice value in DFS play while producing at a point-per-game clip.