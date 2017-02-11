Jets' Bryan Little: Crashes net for score

Little tucked the puck into the cage on a rebound Friday, yet his Jets team suffered a 5-2 home loss to the Blackhawks.

It almost feels wrong calling him Little knowing he plays such a big game. The 29-year-old is sniping at an incredible rate of 22.2 percent this season, and while that's probably not sustainable, it represents the fourth-highest total on the Jets -- he's tied with linemate Blake Wheeler in the scoring department and is now up to 30 points in 34 games. Best of all, he's been healthy since a lower-body ailment wiped out 23 games from his schedule early in the 2016-17 campaign.