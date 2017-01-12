Jets' Bryan Little: Posts two points against Habs

Little scored a goal and added an assist -- both at even strength -- during Wednesday's loss to Montreal.

While Little has missed the scoresheet in four of his past six games, he's notched two multi-point showings and registered 12 shots during that stretch. He's proven to be a reliable secondary scorer for the Jets and a middling fantasy asset with 71 goals and 174 points through 230 games over the past four years. Although it's likely best to view Little as a volatile option in daily contests until he strings together a little more game-to-game consistency, he still presents a respectable ceiling and doesn't break the bank.