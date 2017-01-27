Jets' Bryan Little: Pots goal, assist against Blackhawks

Little picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 victory over Chicago.

Little's bar-down wrister would end up being the game-winner for the Jets, ending a two-game skid for Winnipeg. Tuesday's outing marks the center's fourth multi-point performance in his last five outings. Despite some recent struggles in goal, the 29-year-old seems prepared to deliver optimal offensive support.

