Jets' Bryan Little: Rips two power-play markers
Little scored twice on the power play Saturday to help lift the Jets to a 5-3 victory over the Blues.
Little has nine points, including four goals, in his last nine games and 21 in 26 games so far. The production with the extra man is a relief -- he's averaging more than two minutes a game on the power play, but the goals are Little's first production there since late December.
