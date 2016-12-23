Jets' Bryan Little: Snags goal Thursday

Little banged home a rebound against Vancouver on Thursday for his fifth goal of the year.

Little's tally just piled onto an already one-sided 4-1 victory over the Canucks. Since returning from a lower-body injury, the center has barely missed a beat as he has racked up nine points in 12 contests, including a goal and an assist on the power play. The 29-year-old may not log the big minutes like some of his high-profile teammates -- 16:43 per night -- but offers top-end fantasy value.