Robinson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Saturday.

Robinson split time between AHL Binghamton and AHL San Jose last year as he logged a total of 66 contests in which he registered 31 points. The 25-year-old did hit the ice in four outings with Ottawa, but averaged a mere 6:57 of ice time in those appearances. At this point, the winger will probably spend the majority of the upcoming campaign in the minors, but could get the occasional call-up.