Jets' Buddy Robinson: Inks two-way deal
Robinson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Saturday.
Robinson split time between AHL Binghamton and AHL San Jose last year as he logged a total of 66 contests in which he registered 31 points. The 25-year-old did hit the ice in four outings with Ottawa, but averaged a mere 6:57 of ice time in those appearances. At this point, the winger will probably spend the majority of the upcoming campaign in the minors, but could get the occasional call-up.
More News
-
Sharks' Buddy Robinson: Brought in via trade•
-
Senators' Buddy Robinson: Heads back down to AHL•
-
Senators' Buddy Robinson: Will warm up before Saturday's contest•
-
Senators' Buddy Robinson: Recalled from AHL Binghamton•
-
Senators' Buddy Robinson: Heads to AHL•
-
Senators' Buddy Robinson: Signs one-year deal with Senators•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...