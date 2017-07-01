Schilling inked a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Saturday.

Schilling hasn't played in the NHL since he was with the Capitals during the 2014-15 season in which he logged four games but was held off the scoresheet. The blueliner was undrafted coming out of Miami (Ohio) University and has featured primarily in the AHL -- where he will probably start off in 2017-18.

