Thorburn, benefiting from a handful of injuries, has suited up in 10 consecutive matchups for the Jets.

Even though Thorburn is in the lineup, he still isn't getting on the ice much as he is averaging a paltry 5:32 of ice time over this stretch in the game-day roster. Unsurprisingly, the winger has managed just one helper, seven PIM, and 13 hits in his limited opportunities. Unless he can start contributing offensively, the 33-year-old will likely head back to the press box once Mathieu Perreault (upper body) and Drew Stafford (lower leg) are healthy enough to play.