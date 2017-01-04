Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Three of them came in the third period, including a pair of Nikita Kucherov power-play goals, as Hellebuyck let the Bolts claw their way back into a game the Jets should have easily had in hand. He's now turned in consecutive four-goal starts -- just the latest in an inconsistent season that's left Hellebuyck with below-average ratios. Most of his fantasy value at this point stems from his volume, as backup Michael Hutchinson doesn't steal many starts away from Hellebuyck.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola