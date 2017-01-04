Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Three of them came in the third period, including a pair of Nikita Kucherov power-play goals, as Hellebuyck let the Bolts claw their way back into a game the Jets should have easily had in hand. He's now turned in consecutive four-goal starts -- just the latest in an inconsistent season that's left Hellebuyck with below-average ratios. Most of his fantasy value at this point stems from his volume, as backup Michael Hutchinson doesn't steal many starts away from Hellebuyck.