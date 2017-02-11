Hellebuyck saved 31 of 34 shots during Friday's loss to Chicago.

It's been a disappointing campaign for the 23-year-old netminder. Among all goalies with at least 1,000 minutes last year, Hellebuyck's .941 save percentage at five-on-five was the highest in the league, so the upside is there. Additionally, his standing within the organization is still sturdy, so his value in keeper/dynasty settings hasn't dwindled significantly. At this stage of the game, though, Hellebuyck shouldn't be started unless Winnipeg draws a favorable opponent.