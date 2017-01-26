Hellebuyck will get the starting nod against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck returns to the crease for the first time in six contests since being given the hook in back-to-back starts. The netminder could be in for a slightly diminished workload as he faces off against a Blackhawks squad averaging a mere 29.4 shots per game. Two rough outings for Ondrej Pavelec have opened the door for Hellebuyck to reclaim the starting job, but he will have to step up his game significantly.