Hellebuyck saved all 28 shots he faced during Monday's win over Calgary.

It's been an up-and-down season for Hellebuyck, but he's now won six of his past nine starts with a .924 save percentage. Still, the 23-year-old goalie has also allowed three goals or more in five of the nine outings. Hellebuyck is a middling No. 2 goalie for your fantasy club, but he also boasts plenty of upside. Unfortunately, it also appears you're going to have to live with statistical peaks and valleys going forward.