Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Continues dominance against Blackhawks
Hellebuyck beat the Blackhawks for the third time this season Tuesday, stopping 34 of 35 shots for a 3-1 road win.
Over the course of three games this year against the young netminder -- two of those in Chicago -- the Blackhawks have scored all of two goals on 88 shots. If only Hellebuyck could play them every game, perhaps he'd be able to establish a bit more consistency. As good as he can look out there sometimes, he's brutally unreliable and has had trouble sustaining hot streaks. The next blow-up always seems to be just around the corner. Keep in mind, though, that at 23, he's one of the youngest goalies in the league.
