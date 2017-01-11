Hellebuyck was designated as Wednesday's home starter against the Canadiens, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It's the sixth consecutive start for Hellebuyck, who slammed the door on the Flames for his fifth career shutout Monday. As tempting as it may be to ride the hot hand in fantasy, you should be aware that Montreal ranks no worse than 10th in the league in goals per game, shots, or power-play percentage. Plus, Jets rookie sensation Patrik Laine (concussion) is out for an indefinite period of time, making it that much tougher for the Michigan native to steal a win.