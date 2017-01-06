Hellebuyck will be between the pipes for Saturday's matchup with Buffalo, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck comes into Saturday's contest after back-to-back wins. The 23-year-old has posted a 15-12-1 record on the year -- including a pair of shutouts -- along with a 2.70 GAA. The netminder has shown flashes of being an elite goaltender, but he struggles with consistency.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola