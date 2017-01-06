Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage against Sabres
Hellebuyck will be between the pipes for Saturday's matchup with Buffalo, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck comes into Saturday's contest after back-to-back wins. The 23-year-old has posted a 15-12-1 record on the year -- including a pair of shutouts -- along with a 2.70 GAA. The netminder has shown flashes of being an elite goaltender, but he struggles with consistency.
